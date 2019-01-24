Another One: BlocBoy JB Sues ‘Fortnite’ For Allegedly Snatching His “Shoot” Dance

He Joins A Long List Of Artist Coming For The Video Game

Rappers and viral move-makers alike are continuing their campaign against Fortnite and this time BlocBoy JB is joining the fray.

According to TMZ, the Tennessee spitter has filed a lawsuit against Epic Games, the company behind Fortnite, saying they stole his “Shoot” dance.

The popular leg and hand-chopping move was featured in BlocBoy’s music video for “Shoot,” and Drake made it even more popular when he performed it at parties and in his “Look Alive” music video with BlocBoy.

Fortnite has an identical dance that players can acquire called the “Hype” dance. BlocBoy is calling BS, saying Fortnite didn’t get permission to use a dance he created in their video game. Granted, BlocBoy never copyrighted the dance when Fortnite used it, but he says he’s in the process of getting that done.

He’s being repped by Sandy Lal and David L. Hecht, who’s repping other artists and dancers accusing Fortnite of theft, including Alfonso Ribeiro.

Ribeiro, who’s forever treasured as Carlton from The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, filed his lawsuit against Fortnite back in December 2018. He accuses the game of stealing his “Carlton dance” for use in the game. Backpack Kid, who’s behind “The Floss” dance, and 2 Milly, who ushered in the Milly Rock, are also coming for Fortnite‘s coins.

Smh, they better stop playing with these dancers.