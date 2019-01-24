Big Soulja FINALLY Lays His Crust-Splattered Gucci Headband To Rest, Cops Un-Baggy New Collection

- By Bossip Staff
1 of 8

Soulja Boy FINALLY Cops New Gucci Headbands

After several days of prayer and support from across the internet, Big Soulja FINALLY ditched his dusty, musty, crust-splattered Gucci headband and copped a brand new collection of luxury headbands in a truly momentous occasion that will surely brighten your day.

Peep Big Soulja’s heart-warming headband upgrade (and bonus ridiculousness) on the flip.

