Major Money Moves: Cardi B Just Landed Her Own Las Vegas Residency This Spring

Cardi B Is Headlining Her Own Las Vegas Residency

Cardi B just landed something most musicians don’t conquer until they’re years and years into their career: a Las Vegas residency.

According to the Associated Press, Cardi is going to takeover the new Las Vegas club. KAOS is an amphitheater-style dayclub and a nightclub that is slated to open its doors in April as part of Palms Casino Resort’s $690 million renovation.

The redevelopment of the site will feature brand new state-of-the-art technology performers can use to improve their performances, including a rotating 360-degree DJ booth. Cardi is set to join the likes of KAOS alum including G-Eazy, Kaskade, and Skrillex.

Bardi snagging her first Las Vegas residency comes on the heels of the rapper picking up a whopping five Grammy nominations, including one for album of the year for her debut, Invasion of Privacy.

The Las Vegas residency isn’t the only first performance-wise Cardi will be experiencing, either. In addition to her nominations, Belcalis will perform at the Grammy Awards for the first time this year.

Congratulations to Bardi on all the major success!