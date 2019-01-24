“Love After Lockup” Exclusive: Marcelino Finally Meets Brittany’s Son… And Her Ex! [VIDEO]

Marcellino Is Meeting Brittany’s Family On “Love After Lockup”

Last week we got to see Marcellino on edge over the prospect of becoming a stepdad to Brittany’s son — and now this week the moment arrives! We’ve got an exclusive clip from the next “Love After Lockup” episode, airing Friday, January 25 at 9pm ET.

Here’s more details from Episode 208 – “She Said Yes?”:

Scott stuns Lizzie. Megan & Michael rendezvous for the first time outside of prison, but wife Sarah has a shocking secret. Brittany brings her ex wedding dress shopping. Matt’s drinking worries Caitlin. Clint breaks down over missing Tracie!

Will you be watching?