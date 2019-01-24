Blade Of Bigotry: Swirl-Hatin’ Soup Cookie Pleads Guilty To Killing Black Man With Sword To Start Race War

White Man Pleads Guilty To Hate Crime Sword Murder Of Black Man

Some of you may remember when we reported on this story last year.

Proud racist and self-proclaimed Nazi James Jackson was arrested 2017 after stabbing a Black man, homeless 66-year-old Timothy Caughman, to death with a sword in Times Square. Jackson claimed he did it as “practice” for when it came time for him to murder interracial couples. His plan was to “protect” the white race by keeping Black people from procreating with them. Here’s what he told NYDailyNews:

Stopping interracial couples, Jackson insisted, would stop their reproduction. “Nothing else matters,” he said. “Every stat we have says they’re not our people,” Jackson said of African Americans. “They don’t produce. They don’t build Manhattan. They don’t build cities like this.” The sicko insisted black people “are intellectually incapable” and warned that “our kids are talking and thinking like them now” before turning his hatred towards another target.

USAToday reports that Jackson pleaded guilty to murder this past Wednesday and is facing life in prison.

“James Jackson prowled the streets of New York for three days in search of a black person to assassinate in order to launch a campaign of terrorism against our Manhattan community and the values we celebrate,” the district attorney, Cyrus R. Vance, wrote when he announced the charges in 2017.

Vance appears to be deada$$ serious about prosecuting white people for hate crimes. He took to Twitter after the court proceeding to let it be known…

DA Vance on this historic conviction ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/shTJbnUN86 — Cyrus Vance, Jr. (@ManhattanDA) January 23, 2019

Trump got these folks losing their muthaf***in minds.