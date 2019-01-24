What Breakup? Toni Braxton & Birdman Emotionally Embrace At Her Atlanta Concert

Might be time for a new ring…

Are Toni Braxton And Birdman Back Together?

Rumors are swirling that a couple fans thought was over is still going strong. Toni Braxton recently had a show at Atlanta’s Fox Theater. And at the end of the show fans were surprised to see that her “ex” Birdman was on hand.

Birdman came on stage and gave Toni a looooooong hug sparking rumors that they’ve reconciled—or never split at all.

As previously reported Birdman and Toni sparked breakup rumors after they both scrubbed their Instagrams clean of each other and Toni posted;

“Starting a new chapter isn’t always an easy choice but always choose to be chosen. Cheers to a new year.”

“It’s over” added Birdman in his IG story.

Maybe they really are back together. Why else would the Cash Money Mogul be in ATL supporting her show?

Did YOU think it’s a wrap between Toni Braxton and Birdman???