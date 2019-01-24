Rappity Rap Twitter Thinks J. Cole Broiled Pusha T’s Braidlettes On New Single “Middle Child”
- By Bossip Staff
Twitter Goes Crazy Over J. Cole Allegedly Dissing Pusha T
2019 is off to a deliciously messy start that took another swerve left with J. Cole’s spicy bars on new single “Middle Child” where he allegedly fires shots at Pusha T (AND Kanye) over the smoldering track that sent Rappity Rap Twitter into a TIZZY.
Peep the Twitter chaos over Cole’s alleged Pusha T diss on the flip.
This tweet randomly fell out the sky and no one knew what was going on…
But then J. Cole dropped “Middle Child” and it all made sense (kinda)…
