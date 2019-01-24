“Growing Up Hip Hop” Exclusive: Pepa Has To Choose Between Her Brand And Her Boyfriend [VIDEO]

- By Bossip Staff

Pepa Faces Backlash Over Married Boyfriend

The new episode of “Growing Up Hip Hop” airing tonight will touch on the controversy over Pepa dating a man whose divorce hasn’t gone through.

Here’s the run down on the full episode:

Romeo and Bow Wow face off in an epic battle of the Lil’s! Pepa’s conflicted between her career and her relationship. On a romantic stroll in New Orleans, Angela and Romeo take shocking next steps to move forward in their relationship.

GROWING UP HIP HOP – “THE BATTLE OF THE LIL’S” – Airs Thursday, January 24 at 9/8C

