Donte Colley: Inspirational Instagrammer Brings His Emoji Filled 8-Counts To GMA [Video]
Donte Colley Appears On GMA
A jubilant joy spreader recently spread some positivity on national television. You might have seen Donte Colley pirouetting down your timeline with his fun, inspirational videos that feature emojis and positive messages.
And if you didn’t, then at least the producers of “Good Morning America” did because they brought the 21-year-old Canadian on set.
Donte who says he loves music, dance, and theater and hopes to work with Rihanna and Beyonce told Robin Roberts and Michael Strahan all about what inspired his Instagram videos…
before he performed an exclusive dance for GMA viewers.
Donte’s videos have caught the eye of celebs like Leslie Jones and his Instagram following has grown to 453K followers.
