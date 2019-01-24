Brooklyn Rise Up: Flipp Dinero Brings His Hit Song “Leave Me Alone” To ‘Jimmy Kimmel’ [Video]
The Rapper Makes His Late Night Talk Show Debut
Brooklyn spitter Flipp Dinero is on the swift come-up thanks to his massive song “Leave Me Alone.”
With over 73 million views on YouTube and the dance approval of Odell Beckham Jr., the track has now made its way to national T.V. with Flipp’s performance of the song on Jimmy Kimmel Live.
Peep the hype New York energy in the clip below!
