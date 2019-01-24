Pure Comedy: Regina King & Steph Curry Reveal They Both Acted In Fast Food Commercials [Video]

Regina King And Steph Curry Were Both In Fast Food Commercials

Commercial acting is a common first step for a lot of actors who are now well-known in the entertainment industry, but who knew future NBA players were out here acting in commercials early on in their careers, too?

After James Corden shows Steph Curry a very old Burger King ad he appeared in with his father, Regina King recalls her first casting in a McDonald’s commercial, and how she was ultimately cut from the commercial.

Check out the hilarious stories from both Steph and Regina below: