The Real: Loni Sheds Sweet Swirly Tears About Her James Welsh Coupledom [Video]

Loni Love Talks James Welsh On “The Real”

We love to see Auntie Loni Love happy and she recently couldn’t control her emotions on “The Real.” The host who’s dating her virile vanilla king James Welsh, shed some tears today while discussing their relationship with the ladies.

When Adrienne asked Loni to recap making things official with the actor, Auntie let the waterworks flow and beamed with joy while recapping when James asked her to be his girlfriend. The couple who’d been dating for four months apparently ran into rap couple Saweetie and Quavo on Christmas Eve just before James asked Loni to “be his girl” while at mass.

“It was just something about that joy and it was Christmas Eve and we went to church, we went midnight mass and that’s when he turned to me and said, ‘Will you be my girl?’

Love looks good on Loni. Dontcha think?