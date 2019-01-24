SMH: Teairra Mari Loses Once Again In Her Revenge Porn Lawsuit

Teairra Mari has officially lost in her revenge porn lawsuit….again.

The Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood star first went up against 50 Cent, and now, she’s lost again after a judge dismissed her entire case and threw out all of the claims against her ex-boyfriend.

According to court documents obtained by The Blast, a Los Angeles judge ordered that because Mari failed to appear for a scheduled hearing in the case earlier this month, that the court determined she has ultimately “failed to prosecute her case.”

The judge also noted that 50 Cent was already dismissed, but now Mari’s ex-boyfriend is too. Akbar Abdul-Ahad, who Teairra claimed conspired with the rapper to leak a sexually graphic video of her, is now completely free from the battle and the case has been closed.As was first reported, Teairra Mari sued 50 Cent and her ex-boyfriend accusing them of engaging in a plan to sexually objectify, threaten, intimidate, humiliate, and degrade her. She also claimed that Abdul-Ahad logged into her Instagram account and posted a sexually graphic video of her without her permission. Mari said that her ex-boyfriend was upset because he was allegedly trying to develop a polyamorous relationship, along with a reality show highlighting that lifestyle–but she wanted no parts.

Teairra went on to say that after she removed the video and photo that Abdul-Ahad had posted, 50 Cent went on to post the same material on his own page. He captioned the photo “get the strap,” which the reality star claims was a possible reference that encouraged his fans to harm her.

50 Cent denied all the allegations and said by the time he reposted the image, it was already all over the internet in other places. He demanded her lawsuit be thrown out of court, arguing that the photo didn’t even show any genitals or a sexual acts.

The rapper was recently dismissed from the case completely and the judge awarded him attorney fees in the amount of $30,618.

Though there’s no word on payment toward her ex, Mari’s entire case has now been closed.