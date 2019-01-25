Kenya Moore Just Turned 48, Had A Baby 11 Weeks Ago & Looks Better Than EVER

- By Bossip Staff
1 of 12

View this post on Instagram

#48

A post shared by Kenya Moore Daly (@thekenyamoore) on

Kenya’s 48 Year Old Bawdy Is Banging

Kenya Moore has been a model and vixen for damn near two decades. Through it all she’s kept her body right and tight. But no one would blame her if she let loose a little bit considering she just had a baby a couple of months ago and she’s 48 damn years old. Well, don’t tell her that because Kenya is out here with maybe her best, most full look ever. At Forty. Eight. Years. Old.

Take a look…

View this post on Instagram

Turn down before the turn up

A post shared by Kenya Moore Daly (@thekenyamoore) on

View this post on Instagram

#TBT Mexico

A post shared by Kenya Moore Daly (@thekenyamoore) on

View this post on Instagram

Just messy… the hair that is😝

A post shared by Kenya Moore Daly (@thekenyamoore) on

View this post on Instagram

#FBF this hair color and cut 😍

A post shared by Kenya Moore Daly (@thekenyamoore) on

    Continue Slideshow

    View this post on Instagram

    Thank you for all your love!!!! #kenyamoore

    A post shared by Kenya Moore Daly (@thekenyamoore) on

    View this post on Instagram

    @sheenmagazine #kenyamoore #spring #fashion

    A post shared by Kenya Moore Daly (@thekenyamoore) on

    PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
    123456789101112
    Categories: Multi, News, Originals

    More Stories From Bossip

    Comments

    Bossip Comment Policy
    Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.