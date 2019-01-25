Kenya Moore Just Turned 48, Had A Baby 11 Weeks Ago & Looks Better Than EVER
Kenya’s 48 Year Old Bawdy Is Banging
Kenya Moore has been a model and vixen for damn near two decades. Through it all she’s kept her body right and tight. But no one would blame her if she let loose a little bit considering she just had a baby a couple of months ago and she’s 48 damn years old. Well, don’t tell her that because Kenya is out here with maybe her best, most full look ever. At Forty. Eight. Years. Old.
Take a look…
#3weekspostpartum #47yearoldsnapback #Csection #teamnosleep The SnapBack is real! 🙈👀😝😊LOL I still can't work out yet but I feel much better. I was cut twice during my 3 hr Csection but I made it! I've always been healthy and worked out my entire life…whatever my body will do I'm not rushing it. It feels good to start to feel myself again. #brooklyndaly is worth every battlescar! #myangel #miraclebaby #motherhood #love #family
