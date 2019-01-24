Surgical Sorcery: Mehgan James Knifes Up Her Waist Into Itty Bitty Bad Bish Proportions
Mehgan James Gets Liposuction
Basketball Wives star Mehgan James is determined to get her goal body before 2019 starts to warm up. She’s just undergone some light cosmetic surgery. Previously, the reality star was teased by her former BBWLA costar Draya Michele for having a “FUPA”, causing them to bicker.
The already beautiful banger has a nice physique. She just used a cosmetic surgeon to tone up around her tummy. Apparently, Mehgan opted for an abdominal liposuction procedure. Here she is before…
Hit the flip to see one last view of Meghan’s old tummy. Photos of her NEW waistline, before and after are on the last page.
View this post on Instagram
Our #goalsdoll @_mehganj one day post-op from Abdominal Liposuction 😍 Wait until she finished recovering she’s going to be even more snatched 😍 Contact: 1-833-GOALSNY 833-462-5769 🛎 Free Consultation www.goalsplasticsurgery.com ✉ info@goalsplasticsurgery.com __________________________________________ Connect: Snapchat: @GoalsSurgery Twitter: @GoalsAesthetics Facebook: Goals Plastic Surgery __________________________________________ Locations: 251 W 135th Street, New York NY 10030 __________________________________________ The use and/or distribution of any photos without the permission and express written consent of Goals Plastic Surgery is not permitted. __________________________________________ #plasticsurgeon ##cosmeticsurgery #beauty #breastimplants #mommymakeover #beforeandafter #boardcertifiedplasticsurgeon #botox #nyc #breastlift #liposuction #tummytuck #rhinoplasty #boardcertified #femaleplasticsurgeon #gummybearimplants #boobjob #plasticsurgeons #boobs #bestplasticsurgeon #juvederm #surgery #skincare #facelift #newyork #istanbul #nycplasticsurgeon #bbl #lipo
