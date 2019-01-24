In Pursuit: FBI Continues Hunt For Hampton University Student’s Killer 14 Years After His Death

If you know anything about this case or the whereabouts of Jihad Amir Ramadan, please submit tips anonymously ➡️ https://t.co/CDfbRUw9Ep #TeamInPursuit #fugitive pic.twitter.com/DN7RfEGx25 — DiscoveryID (@DiscoveryID) January 24, 2019

FBI Hunts For Jihad Ramadan 14 Years After Byron “BJ” Bryant Murder

Investigation Discovery’s “In Pursuit With John Walsh” recently highlighted a shocking case that dates back to July 2005. 14 years ago, Hampton University student Byron “BJ” Bryant was fatally stabbed during a scuffle outside of an Ethiopian bar and restaurant.

According to his friends, there was tension between BJ’s football team friends and a group from New York City. Things reached a fever pitch however on July 17, 2005, when a brawl broke out.

The friends told In Pursuit that the fight whittled down to a one-on-one fight with BJ and David “Ice” Ifill that BJ won, but several of the New Yorkers jumped in. Police say BJ was fighting off four or five guys at once — and one of the men was Jihad Ramadan who allegedly pulled out a knife and stabbed him.

BJ later died in a hospital but Ramadan STILL hasn’t been caught to this day after fleeing the state.

Family and friends are asking the public to help find BJ’s killer and bring him to justice. Ramadan’s friends and family have allegedly been uncooperative but Hampton police say they’ll never give up the pursuit.

“We are never going to give up looking for Jihad Ramadan,” Detective Steven Rodney told In Pursuit. “It don’t matter if I retire … we are never going to give up looking for him.”

Authorities think Ramadan could be in the United States or the Caribbean. He has specific ties to Georgia, Florida, North Carolina, California, and Trinidad. They add that he could possibly be shuffling between mosques in the Muslim community.

These are the investigators at the @missingkids hotline right now working on the Jihad Amir Ramadan tips. Two of them you saw in the story. Ramadan may have dreadlocks now + on the run since 2005 Call 833-3-PURSUE if you have any info – we have a team of operators #TeamInPursuit pic.twitter.com/vOYK995sqG — DiscoveryID (@DiscoveryID) January 24, 2019

TRAITS & CHARACTERISTICS:

Height: 6 feet 1 inch

Weight: 175 pounds

Sex: Male

Race: Black

Hair: Black

Eyes: Brown

Was born under the name Justin Faustin

Last seen at a truck stop with his cousin

Marshals believe he could be using a new alias

Last known to live in New Rochelle, New York

Parents originally from New Rochelle

If you know anything about this case or the whereabouts of Jihad Amir Ramadan, contact 833-3-PURSUE or Submit Your Anonymous Tip Online.