Put On Blast: Rev. Dr. William Barber Masterfully Marinates Unseasoned Governor Bill Lee For Invoking MLK Jr. [Video]

Rev. William Barber Puts Gov. Bill Lee On The Spot Over MLK Jr. Quote

Each year on MLK day dusty buckets of expired imitation crab meat open their lie holes to spew quotes by Martin Luther King Jr. as if they actually know anything about the man outside of “non-violent”.

This year, one such pachydermal politician, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee, got chin checked from the pulpit for quoting Dr. King while voting issues that are completely counter to what the civil rights leader believed in.

The good folks who work for MSNBC’s All In with Chris Hayes put together this lil’ montage of the epic dragging. The ancestors would be proud.

At :49 the good Reverend starts to shake his head because he knows where this is going and he knows what he’ll have to do in response.

Glory be to God. That was beautiful.