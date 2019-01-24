Florida Crazies: Secretary of State Michael Ertel Resigns Over Blackface “Hurricane Katrina Victim” Halloween Costume
Michael Ertel Resigns After Blackface Photos Resurface
What the f**k is wrong with white people? (That’s rhetorical)
View this post on Instagram
THIS JUST IN: I’m a few hours off but still. I’m not convinced that throughout his political career that his character DID NOT speak to actions such as this. How can you be for the people BUT find this type of behavior humorous? It doesn’t add up. Just as this man went on to become Secretary of State in the state of Florida, in another 15 years, Nick Sandman of Covington Catholic High School will be in the EXACT same position because of behavior that was excused. It’s UNACCEPTABLE and it needs to be addressed. I hear Sandman has been invited to The Trump’s. I bet they’ll serve caviar 😒 #michaelertel #nicksandman #racist #disrespectful #covingtoncatholichighschool #covingtoncatholic #porighteousteacher #todaysnews #amerikkka #unacceptable #floridasecretaryofstate #florida
As if America’s political arena isn’t already filled with bigots, misogynists, and plain ol’ a$$holes, enter now-former Florida Secretary of State, Michael Ertel. Ertel was appointed to his former position by Governor Rick DeSantis, the same man who political opponent Andrew Gillam said was friendly with racists.
According to Tallahassee Democrat, Michael Ertel is no longer Secretary of State effective immediately as he has formally resigned. The reason Ertel so quickly abandoned the post which he was just given is because 14 years ago he thought it expedient and hilarious to dress up in Blackface, with fake breasts, a headband, earrings, lipstick, and a t-shirt that read “Hurricane Katrina victim”.
When confronted with these photos, here’s what he said:
“There’s nothing I can say,” Ertel said.
The only thing to say was that he was resigning from his job as a high-ranking state government official. We’d bet our most precious coins that if you checked Ertel’s and DeSantis’ text history you’d find all kinds of racist jokes and memes.
Good riddance.
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.