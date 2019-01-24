Florida Crazies: Secretary of State Michael Ertel Resigns Over Blackface “Hurricane Katrina Victim” Halloween Costume

Michael Ertel Resigns After Blackface Photos Resurface

What the f**k is wrong with white people? (That’s rhetorical)

As if America’s political arena isn’t already filled with bigots, misogynists, and plain ol’ a$$holes, enter now-former Florida Secretary of State, Michael Ertel. Ertel was appointed to his former position by Governor Rick DeSantis, the same man who political opponent Andrew Gillam said was friendly with racists.

According to Tallahassee Democrat, Michael Ertel is no longer Secretary of State effective immediately as he has formally resigned. The reason Ertel so quickly abandoned the post which he was just given is because 14 years ago he thought it expedient and hilarious to dress up in Blackface, with fake breasts, a headband, earrings, lipstick, and a t-shirt that read “Hurricane Katrina victim”.

When confronted with these photos, here’s what he said:

“There’s nothing I can say,” Ertel said.

The only thing to say was that he was resigning from his job as a high-ranking state government official. We’d bet our most precious coins that if you checked Ertel’s and DeSantis’ text history you’d find all kinds of racist jokes and memes.

Good riddance.