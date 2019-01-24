Keep It CHill: Here’s What You Should Know About Cynthia Bailey’s Boo Mike Hill [Video]
- By Bossip Staff
Facts About Cynthia Bailey’s Boo Mike Hill
Cynthia Bailey’s still keeping it CHill. The RHOA star is still going strong with Mike Hill and using the “#CHill” hashtag. 50 Cynt recently told Bravo all about her Fox sportscaster sweetie and detailed things to know about him.
These two look like they’re in it for the long run.
Are you happy for Cynthia and Mike Hill???
