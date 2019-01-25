Mo Money: Nas’ Investment Company Inks $340 Million Mega Deal With Viacom

Nas’ Investment Company QueensBridge Venture Partners Inks Huge Deal With Viacom

Nas just cashed out in a MAJOR way. Businesswire, just announced that Viacom has agreed to a definitive deal with Nas’ Queensbridge Venture Partners to acquire their Pluto TV streaming service for $340 million.

The service that was founded 6 years ago has acquired over 130 partnerships with TV networks, media networks, and major film studios allowing Pluto to be able to host more than 100 streamable TV channels in all genres of entertainment. Pluto TV is also compatible with almost every device with streaming capabilities, including Andriod and iOS devices, for a standard monthly rate.

“Today marks an important step forward in Viacom’s evolution, as we work to move both our company and the industry forward,” Bob Bakish Viacom President and CEO said. “Pluto TV’s unique and market-leading product, combined with Viacom’s brands, content, advanced advertising capabilities and global scale, creates a great opportunity for consumers, partners and Viacom.”

Pluto TV is added to the list of startups that the legendary rapper has invested in. If you recall, the Queensbridge MC invested in Ring (the smart doorbell security system) that was acquired by Amazon; a move that netted him a cool $40 million.