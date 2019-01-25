Oh, He’s A DADDY Daddy: Jess Hilarious’ Boo Kountry Wayne Poses With All 9 Of His Kids

Kountry Wayne Shows Off His Gang Of Kids

Remember when we told you that Rel actress and Instagram comedian Jess Hilarious had a new married boo?

Well, Jess’ boyfriend Kountry Wayne is a proud daddy of NINE. The 32-year-old stand up comic took to Instagram to show off the little people in his family with the caption, “ask my kids about me!”

Currently, Jess and Wayne are in Puerto Rico loving it up under the sun. Jess shared clips with her boo at their luxury resort in her Instastory. Previously there was some controversy over how and when they got together. According to Wayne’s wife, he was creeping with Jess behind her back since last year. Wayne has denied that ever happened and that he’s a GREAT father to his kids and that’s all that matters.

What do YOU think, could you date a man with NINE kids and take him seriously? Jess recently appeared in one of Wayne’s comedy skits. Hit the flip to see it.