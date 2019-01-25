PLACEMENT: Shamari Devoe Says She Waited 3 Years To Be Ronnie Devoe’s Girlfriend

In placement news…

Shamari Devoe Speaks On Dating Ronnie Devoe

Shamari and Ronnie Devoe are giving fans even more insight into their marriage. As previously reported Shamari previously revealed she and her “destiny partner” Ronnie had an open marriage but only with women.

Prior to their marriage which his now completely closed, Ronnie apparently had cold feet about making Shamari his girlfriend. The duo appeared on Angela Yee’s “Lip Service” podcast this week and spoke on their beginnings as a couple.

According to Shamari, she waited THREE YEARS for the New Edition legend to finally commit after they initially met at the Janet Jackson Icon Awards after party.

Shamari: “I knew that he was the one for me from the very beginning. It took him three years for him to be like ‘Okay, I’ll be your boyfriend.’ “He was in his 30s and I figured he got all the childhood having sex with everybody out.”

They then “had lunch” the next day at a hotel and continued seeing each other for years until Shamari gave him an ultimatum.

Ronnie then gave in after reflecting on all the times Shamari showed her devotion to him by sticking by his side when he had financial troubles and helping him out with expenses like plane tickets.

Anglea Yee: “What took you so long Ronnie?” Ronnie: “We met March 10, 2001. I ended up moving to Atlanta in November 2001. Atlanta is the black mecca, I’m a single cat. I knew I wasn’t settling down for the first six months there. […] I moved to Atlanta, she felt like I’m the one. Every now and then she’s throwing the jab and I’m just fighting her, kicking screaming and saying ‘No, not yet!’ Fast forward about two, two and half years, she gave me the ultimatum, like ‘Look, man, you are the one for me and I can’t continue to play house.’ Even though we were together damn near all the time and I just felt like until I’m ready to commit, I won’t commit to you. She hit me one day and said, ‘I’m outta here!’ She hit me right before she went to Germany with Blaque […] I just had to reflect, and being in this industry when people can get caught up in the materialism—she was with me when I was in the ’83 Benz and I needed some money for a flight—that has to be rewarded. I called her [and] we had a conversation while she’s in Germany.” Shamari: “We were doing everything like we were really together, we would go on trips, we were together every day, it was like I was his woman. So why aren’t you committed to me?”

They also revealed that Shamari seeing a woman while their marriage was open, almost ruined their marriage. “Divorce was imminent,” said Ronnie.

The Devoes are clearly all the way committed now and the “marriage ambassadors” coach other couples on healthy relationships.



Would YOU wait three years to be someone’s girlfriend???