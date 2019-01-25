WELP! Cheeto Comrade Roger Stone Arrested After Indictment By Mueller investigation

Roger Stone Arrested

Roger Stone, a confidant, and friend of Trump was arrested Friday morning on several criminal charges stemming from Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation.

CNN reports that Stone is charged in a seven-count indictment with witness tampering, obstruction and false statements about his interactions related to the release by WikiLeaks of hacked emails during the 2016 presidential election. The indictment adds that some of those false statements were made to the House intelligence committee.

CNN also witnessed uniformed and armed law enforcement approach his house just after 6 a.m. in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. What makes this especially delicious is that those FBI agents are currently working unpaid as part of the shutdown, so they surely JUMPED at the chance to carry out the arrest.

“FBI. Open the door.” Watch exclusive CNN footage of the FBI arresting longtime Trump associate Roger Stone. Stone has been indicted by a grand jury on charges brought by special counsel Robert Mueller. https://t.co/5QHKDB2mfA pic.twitter.com/UeKo7CmXWo — CNN (@CNN) January 25, 2019

He will make an appearance at 11 a.m. Friday before U.S. Magistrate Judge Lurana Snow at the federal courthouse in Fort Lauderdale.

