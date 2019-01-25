Can’t Buy Life: Kalief Browder’s Family “Awarded” $3.3 Million By The City Of New York

Kalief Browder’s Family Awarded $3.3 Million By City Of New York

According to NBCNews Kalief Browder’s family will be paid $3.3 million by the city of New York after the 21-year-old took his own life back in 2015 as a result of spending years in solitary confinement on Rikers Island.

There are still details of the settlement being worked out, but the dollar amount has been agreed to.

“Kalief Browder’s story helped inspire numerous reforms to the justice system to prevent this tragedy from ever happening again, including an end to punitive segregation for young people on Rikers Island,” according to a statement by the New York City Law Department. “We hope that this settlement and our continuing reforms help bring some measure of closure to the Browder family.”

Kalief’s mother died last year, but she is survived by his father and six siblings who will continue to push for criminal justice reform in America.

“The family views this as step toward closure. However they are still looking forward to additional changes being made” to the jail system, Rynecki told NBC News.

This is very, very bittersweet. Ultimately, this money can help the family significantly, but its always hard to see a person’s life associated with a dollar amount.

Rest in peace, Kalief Browder.