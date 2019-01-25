Golden State Warriors Meet Barack Obama For A Presidential Pose After Swiping Left On Donnie

The Under Wraps Visit Makes Its Way To The Internet

The Golden State Warriors made it crystal clear which president they’re messing with…and it ain’t Donnie.

According to ESPN, the Warriors were able to meet former pres Barack Obama on Thursday in Washington, D.C.

The hour-long visit was commemorated by a Instagram post made by Warriors staff member Tony Banks. Eventually, he deleted the photo, but a reporter for The Mercury News was able to snag it so the world could witness the great moment. You can check out the photo posted on Twitter here.

The Warriors visited Obama before to celebrate their 2015 championship when he was still president.

When the Warriors gained a 2017 championship win, they denied their White House invitation since Trump and his MAGA must was stinking up the White House.

A team official told ESPN that the Warriors recent visit with Obama was arranged by Steph Curry, who’s gotten all buddy-buddy with the former POTUS.

When asked how the meeting came about, Curry kept his lips tight. “I have no idea,” he said.

The other teammates and coach Steve Kerr had similar sentiments. Though Kerr didn’t participate in the meeting, he said he’s happy the team got to chat it up with the former president.

Some of the players seemed to keep it cool on how the meeting went.

“It was good,” Draymond Green said. “A private team meeting, team event, it was good.”

Meanwhile, Kevin Durant didn’t hide his enthusiasm. “It was amazing,” he said following The Warriors 126-118 win over the Washington Wizards on Thursday.

There’s no telling if the Warriors will visit the White House to celebrate their 2018 NBA title, but considering their feelings last year, it’s probably a “no” from them.

They could do something similar when they visited D.C. last year – spend a day at the National Museum of African American History and Culture with kids from Seat Pleasant, Maryland, Kevin Durant’s hometown.

Surely, that was a more stimulating experience than a visit with Trump.