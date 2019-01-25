Ceiling-Less Celebrity Seeds: Beyoncé Posts Up Side By Sides With Young Big Hair Don’t Care Blue Ivy

Blue Ivy’s Long And Luxurious Natural Hair Is Reminiscent Of Her Mama’s Mane

Blue Ivy is growing up and her natural hair is more beautiful and bountiful than ever. Beyoncé shared a series of photos of herself and her oldest child Blue on Instagram Thursday brightly attired in colorful clothes. She credited the pictures of herself to B.IV — there can only be one! And you know who she is.

A photo of Blue in a teal and crimson floral jogging suit showcased her voluminous tresses. The latest look at Blue has inspired a slew of comparisons to Mama Bey in her youth.

Seven-year-old Blue is the spitting image of her mom at the same age!

We love when Bey gets personal… What’s your favorite thing about the photos? We love the beauty of natural hair but we also love the fact that these are great “Mommy and Me” portraits. Oh and obviously it’s dope that Blue knows all her mama’s angles!