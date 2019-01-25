Florida Crazies: Woman Shot By Salty Scoundrel After Performing Sex Act For Pringles & $5

Once you pop, you can’t stop…

Florida Woman Shot After Sex Act For Chips

Another day, another Florida story. Authorities report that a woman was given a payment of chips and $5 for coitus—but then was unceremoniously shot. ActionNewsJax reports that a woman agreed to perform a sexual act with the shooting suspect in exchange for $5 and Pringles potato chips.

Afterward, however, the person apparently had buyer’s remorse and DEMANDED their money back before shooting the woman in the shoulder.

The suspect then fled on foot.

The woman in question has non-life threatening injuries and the hunt continues for the snack sharing suspect.

Do Florida stories even shock you anymore? “Florida man” and “Florida woman” always have something ridiculous going on.