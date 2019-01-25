R.I.P. Kevin Barnett Cause Of Death Revealed, Autopsy Shows “REL” Co-Creator Suffered Complications From Pancreatitis

Autopsy Shows Kevin Barnett’s Pancreatitis Caused Him To Hemorrhage

Earlier this week we were sad to report on the death of 32-year-old Kevin Barnett, a comedian and writer who was also co-creator of Lil Rel Howery’s FOX show “REL.” His cause of death wasn’t initially released:

“We can confirm the death of a U.S. citizen, Kevin Barnett, in Tijuana on Jan. 22,” a U.S. Department of State official told E! News in a statement. “We offer our sincerest condolences to his family on their loss, and we stand ready to provide all appropriate consular assistance. Out of respect to the family during this difficult time, we have no further comment.”

Following an autopsy, the Chief of the Forensic Medical Service tells E! News that on Jan. 22 at 5:50 am, a 32-year-old male body was received, identified as Kevin Michel Barnett, from Avenida Revolución in Tijuana.

“The corresponding autopsy was carried out, which determined that the cause of death was: Non Traumatic Hemorrhage, caused by pancreatitis,” the statement to E! News reads. “At the moment his body is still in facilities of the Forensic Medical Service of Tijuana, waiting to be delivered to his family members who are performing the legal proceedings.”

Tomorrow we celebrate the life of @Fatboybarnett @thebellhouse 7p. He was a great person and an amazing friend. Lov… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…—

The Bros Abide (@lucasbros) January 24, 2019

Kevin’s friends, many who are fellow comedians, are hosting a celebration of life in his honor at The Bell House in Brooklyn on Friday, Jan. 25.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to his friends and family.

