RHOA Cynthia Bailey Says She’s Moving To L.A. To Marry Her Sportscaster Sweetie

Cynthia Bailey Talks Possibly Marrying Mike Hill

Cynthia Bailey is speaking on her happy coupledom with her sportscaster sweetie. Cynthia was a recent guest on “Watch What Happens Live” and she couldn’t help but gush over her boo Mike Hill.

When a caller called in to ask if Cynthia’s planning to marry Mike and move to his city (Los Angeles) she quickly answered “yes.”

“We talk about marriage all the time. All the time,” said Cynthia. “I’m in L.A. now. This is Mike’s city. I spend a lot of time in L.A., and yes, I can confidently say that Mike and I will be getting married. I love Lake Bailey, and so does Mike, but I think I would be in L.A. more full-time.”

Cynthia’s marriage revelation comes after Mike already gave Cynthia a “pre-prosal” The couple appeared on Steve Harvey’s Show (where they first met) and Mike assured her that he’ll pop the question soon.

“It’s on the table. It’s gonna happen,” said Mike. “I was open to marriage when I came here before, but now she just kicked the door wide open. Steve, we’re going to make that a reality. We’re gonna do that,” he said. “I do want to marry her one day.”

These two are CUTE.

Are you happy to see Cynthia Bailey booed up with Mike Hill???