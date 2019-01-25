Seriously?! 16-Year-Old Girl Gets Saved By Ants As They Bit The Man Trying To Rape Her

A young Indonesian girl was saved from her attacker after a colony of ants started biting him.

29-year-old Toni Irawan approached the teenage girl–identified by her initials A.S.–by asking her to go for a drive around Sukamaju, South Sulawesi province. Things escalated quickly when Irawan asked the girl for sex and allegedly became angry once he she refused. He ended up dragging her into some nearby bushes attempting to rape her but a colony of black ants saved the day.

According to local media, Irawan had attempted to get the girl to have sex with him multiple times but she repeatedly refused and tried to escape once they stopped in a village. He ended up running after her and dragging her back into the car to go to another village to “wash his car”. That’s when Irawan ended up dragging her into some bushes, throwing her on the ground, and forcing himself onto her.

The reports say that as he was about to force himself on her, they were both bitten by black ants. The teenager was then able to escape to a nearby house in order to call for help. Sukamaji police chief Iptu Alimin Pammu told local media that he was arrested and an investigation was opened.

If proven guilty ,Irawan faces between 3 and 15 years in jail.