Is Kelis Trying To Migrate Her Milkshake & Nas’ Son To A Farm In Cartagena, Colombia?

Nas Claims Kelis Is Trying To Relocate Their Son To Colombia

Kelis seems to have plans of becoming a Colombian farmer, but Nas isn’t about to let that milkshake move too far if he can help it. According to a new report, the “Bossy” singer didn’t provide proper travel notice so the move might be a violation of her child custody agreement with the Queens rapper.

From TMZ:

“Nas is pissed off about a bunch of child custody issues — the biggest being Kelis’ plans to hightail to Cartagena. According to docs, obtained by TMZ, Kelis already took 9-year-old Knight to Colombia last month. Nas says he was supposed to get their son on New Year’s Eve … but Kelis texted him to say the plan had changed. He says she didn’t come back to the states until Jan. 14.”

It seems she’s already been making moves on the low, low…

“Further, he says Kelis has told him she and her new husband have a farm in Colombia and she intends to stay there. Nas says she’s already withdrawn Knight from his private school in L.A. … and he says Kelis is currently homeschooling the kid in Colombia.”

Hopefully, they’ll be able to work this out for their son’s sake. In the meantime, Nas is making headlines after he reportedly signed a $340 million deal with Viacom to purchase Pluto TV. Catch up on that here.