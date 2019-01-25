Getting Grown-ish: Yara Shahidi Talks About Her Casual Instagram Moment with Drake [Video]
- By Bossip Staff
The Cast Of Grown-ish Stalk Each Others Instagram Pages
From Yara Shahidi and her big moment with Drake to Luka Sabbat and his very own Rick Owens drip. From Emily Arlook and her strong opinions to Chloe and Halle and their huge moment with none other than Beyoncé.
The cast of Grown-ish stopped by ELLE to Insta-Stalk each other’s most-viral moments on the ‘gram, check out the whole experience below.
