How Sway?! Four Handcuffed Inmates Brutally Stabbed By Fellow Prisoner In Ohio — Was It Set Up?! [Video]

Where was security???

Four Hancuff Inmates Stabbed In Prison, Security Slow To Respond

According to Daily Mail, Four helpless inmates were shackled to a table and brutally attacked by a fellow prisoner at one of Ohio’s most notorious maximum-security prisons. Security camera footage inside the Southern Ohio Correctional Facility in Lucasville captured the horrific attack in motion, detailing the extent of the victims’ injuries and raising questions as to how the assault was allowed to happen in the first place.

Shamieke Pugh, who was one of the four inmates involved in the attack on June 4, 2017, believes the prison guards helped to orchestrate the attack. Press play to see the footage and see how Shamieke feels about the attack.

*TRIGGER WARNING* This footage of the stabbing attack is hella graphic! Watch at your own risk.