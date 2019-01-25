Pure Comedy: Jada Pinkett Smith Explains How Will Persuaded Her To Jump Out Of A Plane [Video]

Jada Pinkett Smith Talks About Will Smith’s 50th Birthday

Jada Pinkett Smith stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Thursday night to talk about her popular Facebook Watch show, Red Table Talk, which she hosts with her mom and daughter, Willow.

While on the show, Jada tells the story of how her husband Will Smith persuaded her into jumping out of a plane for his 50th birthday. Peep the hilarious story below.