Pure Comedy: Jada Pinkett Smith Explains How Will Persuaded Her To Jump Out Of A Plane [Video]
- By Bossip Staff
Jada Pinkett Smith Talks About Will Smith’s 50th Birthday
Jada Pinkett Smith stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Thursday night to talk about her popular Facebook Watch show, Red Table Talk, which she hosts with her mom and daughter, Willow.
While on the show, Jada tells the story of how her husband Will Smith persuaded her into jumping out of a plane for his 50th birthday. Peep the hilarious story below.
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.