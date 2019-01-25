The Rewind Episode 27

This week on “The Rewind” “The Family Guy” Landon Lavarius and “The Bully” DJ Franchise discuss 21 Savage’s “I Am> I Was” album.

Landon who attended a listening party for the project that included food from Slutty Vegan and motel theme fiercely defends the project from Franchise who (of course) hates it.

Landon: “Don’t try to say the music itself is trash when it’s the #1 album in the question, survey says you’re wrong.” Franchise: “The product he’s pushing like a drug dealer is so blah, as a DJ out of 16 songs on the album when I put it on my computer and I gotta match it up and it’s all the same beats per minute, you didn’ give me a good product.”

The Bully gives it a “solid 3” and says it “sucks.” Landon, however, gives it a 9.

It’s THE REWIND!