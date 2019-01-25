Watch The Trailer For NBC’s New Drama “The Enemy Within” Starring Morris Chestnut [VIDEO]

In this character-based psychological thriller, Erica Shepherd (Jennifer Carpenter), a brilliant former CIA operative now known as one of the most notorious traitors in recent American history, is serving life in a Supermax prison. Against every fiber of his being, but with nowhere else to turn, FBI agent Will Keaton (Morris Chestnut) enlists Shepherd to help track down a fiercely dangerous and elusive criminal she knows all too well. While Shepherd and Keaton have different motivations for bringing the enemy to justice, they both know that to catch a spy… they must think like one.

The cast includes Jennifer Carpenter, Morris Chestnut, Raza Jaffrey, Kelli Garner, Cassandra Freeman and Noah Mills.

Monday nights at 10pm ET/PT, premiering February 25th

Will you be watching?