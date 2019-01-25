Category Is….RuPaul RUveals The Cast Of Drag Race Season 11 [Video]
Miss Vaaaaaaaanjie…
“RuPaul’s Drag Race” Season 11 Cast
RuPaul’s wildly popular VH1 show has revealed the competing queens of season 11.
15 Queens will face off on “RuPaul’s Drag Race”, the Emmy-winning reality competition that challenges them to battle for the title of America’s Drag Superstar.
Season 11 should prove to be especially exciting since catchphrase queen Vanessa Vanjie Mateo is back after being eliminated in episode 1 of season 10.
“Just when I think to myself – ‘shedonealreadydonehadherses’ – a new crop of killer queens sashay their way into my heart and leave me gagging for more,” executive producer and three-time Emmy-winning host RuPaul said in a statement. “Dare I say, this might be the most sickening season of all time.”
The season 11 queens are;
Vanessa Vanjie Mateo
A’Keria Chanel Davenport
Ariel Versace
Brooke Lynn Hytes
Honey Davenport
Kahanna Montrese
Mercedes Iman Diamond
Nina West
Plastique Tiara
Rajah O’Hara
Scarlet Envy
Shuga Cain
Soju
Silky Nutmeg Ganache
Yvie Oddly
Will YOU be watching???
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.