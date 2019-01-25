Category Is….RuPaul RUveals The Cast Of Drag Race Season 11 [Video]

Miss Vaaaaaaaanjie…

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” Season 11 Cast

RuPaul’s wildly popular VH1 show has revealed the competing queens of season 11.

15 Queens will face off on “RuPaul’s Drag Race”, the Emmy-winning reality competition that challenges them to battle for the title of America’s Drag Superstar.

Season 11 should prove to be especially exciting since catchphrase queen Vanessa Vanjie Mateo is back after being eliminated in episode 1 of season 10.

“Just when I think to myself – ‘shedonealreadydonehadherses’ – a new crop of killer queens sashay their way into my heart and leave me gagging for more,” executive producer and three-time Emmy-winning host RuPaul said in a statement. “Dare I say, this might be the most sickening season of all time.”

The season 11 queens are;

Vanessa Vanjie Mateo

A’Keria Chanel Davenport

Ariel Versace

Brooke Lynn Hytes

Honey Davenport

Kahanna Montrese

Mercedes Iman Diamond

Nina West

Plastique Tiara

Rajah O’Hara

Scarlet Envy

Shuga Cain

Soju

Silky Nutmeg Ganache

Yvie Oddly

Will YOU be watching???