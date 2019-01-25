Vanity Fair On Vibranium: Di Bleck Pentha Chadwick Boseman Covers Epic Hollywood Issue

Vanity Fair Finally Nails Their Hollywood Issue Cover

We’ve been dragging Vanity Fair for YEARS over their lack of inclusion on the covers of their Hollywood Issue, so it’s only right we applaud them as they’ve really nailed it with this year’s cover stars — beginning with Chadwick Boseman who is smack dab on the front page, not tucked into the fold unlike so many black actors before him. Boseman shares the front cover with Saoirse Ronan and Timothée Chalamet, two of today’s most acclaimed young stars. The inside cover features Nicholas Hoult, ‘Roma’ breakout star Yalitza Aparicio, Rami Malek and the QUEEN herself Regina King… but the diversity continues with John David Washington, Tessa Thompson and Henry Golding joined by Elizabeth Debicki. Interestingly enough, the cover also mentions inside features like an oral history of the original Hollywood Issue — which did include Angela Bassett, and a celebration of Cicely Tyson by Viola Davis and Annie Leibovitz. So yeah. Vanity Fair you get KUDOS! Keep up the excellent work.

John David Washington even acknowledges the power of his presence in the issue saying,

“I realized it’s not about me,” says John David Washington—photographed here with Tessa Thompson—about being on the cover of V.F.’s Hollywood Issue. “It’s about somebody who looks like me in Kansas or North Carolina, Middle America or in the South, who sees a cover like this and will be inspired to change their environment.”

Hit the flip for more great moments from the magazine