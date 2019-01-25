Vanity Fair On Vibranium: Di Bleck Pentha Chadwick Boseman Covers Epic Hollywood Issue
The 25th Vanity Fair Hollywood Issue is here—and what better way to celebrate a momentous anniversary than to make a real-life motion picture as its cover? V.F. teamed up with three-time Academy Award–winning cinematographer Emmanuel “Chivo” Lubezki (@chivexp) to capture, in eloquent motion, the Hollywood of today and tomorrow. Follow the link in bio for a closer look at 11 of the industry’s game changers, newcomers, and rule breakers. Styled by @SamiraNasr. #VFHollywood
Vanity Fair Finally Nails Their Hollywood Issue Cover
We’ve been dragging Vanity Fair for YEARS over their lack of inclusion on the covers of their Hollywood Issue, so it’s only right we applaud them as they’ve really nailed it with this year’s cover stars — beginning with Chadwick Boseman who is smack dab on the front page, not tucked into the fold unlike so many black actors before him. Boseman shares the front cover with Saoirse Ronan and Timothée Chalamet, two of today’s most acclaimed young stars. The inside cover features Nicholas Hoult, ‘Roma’ breakout star Yalitza Aparicio, Rami Malek and the QUEEN herself Regina King… but the diversity continues with John David Washington, Tessa Thompson and Henry Golding joined by Elizabeth Debicki. Interestingly enough, the cover also mentions inside features like an oral history of the original Hollywood Issue — which did include Angela Bassett, and a celebration of Cicely Tyson by Viola Davis and Annie Leibovitz. So yeah. Vanity Fair you get KUDOS! Keep up the excellent work.
“I realized it’s not about me,” says John David Washington—photographed here with Tessa Thompson—about being on the cover of V.F.’s Hollywood Issue. “It’s about somebody who looks like me in Kansas or North Carolina, Middle America or in the South, who sees a cover like this and will be inspired to change their environment.” Thompson is similarly hopeful: “I am optimistic about the real activism happening inside of the industry.” Photograph by Emmanuel “Chivo” Lubezki (@chivexp). Styled by @SamiraNasr. Presented by @Genesis_USA.
John David Washington even acknowledges the power of his presence in the issue saying,
Hit the flip for more great moments from the magazine
“It has been a source of pride and hope for many people to see someone that looks like me—an indigenous person—starring in an Oscar-winning director’s film,” says Roma star Yalitza Aparicio. See more from the 2019 Hollywood Issue portfolio at the link in bio. Photograph by Emmanuel “Chivo” Lubezki (@chivexp). Styled by @SamiraNasr.
Chadwick Boseman says he and his fellow Hollywood Issue cover stars “give new breath to what Hollywood is and what Hollywood is going to be. And that’s in terms of diversity, ethnicity, gender, and the type of work that we’re doing.” At the link in bio, see more of Oscar-winning cinematographer Emmanuel “Chivo” Lubezki’s (@chivexp) footage for our 25th annual Hollywood Issue portfolio. Styled by @SamiraNasr.
“I’m super-fresh on the scene, but I plan on sticking around for a long time,” says Crazy Rich Asians star Henry Golding. See the entire 25th annual Hollywood Issue portfolio at the link in bio. Photograph by Emmanuel “Chivo” Lubezki (@chivexp). Styled by @SamiraNasr. Presented by @Genesis_USA.
“The regard for television has changed,” says Regina King. “There was a time where film actors only did film. Now the storytelling on television is multifarious.” Read more about the future of acting in the 2019 Hollywood Issue at the link in bio. Photograph by Emmanuel “Chivo” Lubezki (@chivexp). Styled by @SamiraNasr.
