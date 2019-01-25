53% Of White Women’s POTUS To Speak From Rose Garden, Possibly Ending #TrumpShutdown [Live Video]

Trump Addresses His Government Shutdown

Donald Trump is about to speak in the rose garden at the White House and many on cable news believe he will announce a deal to at last re-open the government and get people paid.

The event will be open to questions from the press so we have no doubt that there will be questions about the arrest of POTUS’ pal Roger Stone.

None of that is confirmed but you watch the live stream below to see Trump’s remarks as they take place…