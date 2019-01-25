On The Party Scene: Future, Drake And T.I. Help Draya Usher In Her 34th Birthday

Draya Michele Ushers In Her Birthday With Star Studded Celebrations

Happy Birthday Draya Michele!The 34-year-old actress, model, entrepreneur and mom had the ultimate birthday celebration over the course of two nights at TAO Group’s LA based venues.

On Tuesday night, the reality star donning a long blue dress, dined at TAO Los Angeles with a group of girlfriends. After a quick outfit change into a fitted cheetah print dress, Draya and her crew of girls headed over to Avenue Los Angeles to dance the night away. According to an insider, Draya was surprised with a custom cake complete with her portrait as her friends sang “Happy Birthday”.

Thursday night, Beauty & Essex Los Angeles hosted Draya Michele in the Pearl Lounge for a private birthday party with a slew of celebrity friends including Rappers Future, Drake, T.I., Yo Gotti, Blac Youngsta and other celebs including Justin Combs, Daphne Joy, Dorian Renaud, Julissa Bermudez and Teyana Taylor.

Draya, who sported a fitted black leather dress, was in high spirits as she posed for photos with friends and danced the night away to music by Red Cup Nation. The group enjoyed signature cocktails made from CIROC Black Raspberry and Deleon Tequila named “Draya Inc” and “The Brand Nails” as a nod to Draya’s recent nail salon opening.

