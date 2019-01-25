TYGAAAA?! Tyga Sued For Allegedly Failing To Pay Artist Sampled On “Swap Meet”

Tyga Is Being Sued For Not Properly Clearing A Sample

After a few slow years, Tyga did pretty well for himself in 2018. But now, the California rapper has now found himself in some legal trouble. According to reports from TMZ, the rapper is being sued for using lyrics from another song in his 2018 track “Swap Meet” without proper clearing the record.

The lawsuit in question was filed by a rapper by the name of Pretty Maw. She is claiming that Tyga ripped lyrics from her song “17th” without proper compensation, despite saying he would pay “a fixed monetary amount” in addition to royalties from “Swap Meet.”

The official video for T-Raww’s track has accumulated over 7 million views on YouTube since its release back in September. The debut video from the lesser-known New Orleans artist for “17th” has yet to eclipse 14,000, but Pretty Maw can actually be seen at the end of the “Swap Meet” video performing a section of her song. Despite her appearance in Tyga’s video, she is not even officially featured on the track.

This is far from the first time money has been a problem for Tyga. Back in July, he allegedly owed $157,000 for abandoning a leased vehicle. A few months before that in March, he was sued for failing to pay his $40,000 a month rent for a Beverly Hills mansion he was renting.

In this most recent lawsuit, Pretty Maw is seeking an undisclosed amount of money and the discontinued distribution of “Swap Meet.”