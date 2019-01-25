Pepa’s Boyfriend’s Irritated Spouse BLASTS Her For Blatantly Lying About Paying Her Rent? [Video]

Has Pepa Been Lying To “Growing Up Hip Hop” Cameras?

“Growing Up Hip Hop” reality actress and rapper Pepa has ticked off her boyfriend’s spouse again. This time for allegedly lying about paying her bills. Yesterday, we posted a video clip from the show where Pepa said she didn’t steal her man, Aundre Dean, away from his wife. In fact, Pep claims they were separated and living apart. Pepa then reveals she helped pay the young mom’s rent while Pep and baby daddy shacked up.

The young mom says Pepa is a LIAR.

Enough already.

Stop with the lies about me on your tv show.

I’ve never texted #Pepa. I don’t have her number, nor have I ever asked her to pay for my apartment!

This is crazy.

I’ve been reluctant to talk about this, but since they have a tv show to spew lies – I figured I should speak my truth.

Press play to hear what else she has to say about Pepa dragging her business on tv.

Yikes!