Rest In Peace: Kim Porter’s Cause Of Death Officially Ruled As Lobar Pneumonia

Kim Porter Cause Of Death Declared To Be Pneumonia

It’s still hard to believe we have to report on the death of Kim Porter of all the unbelievable and shocking things that happened in 2018 this is right up near the very top.

According to TMZ, the L.A. County Coroner’s office has released a report stating that Porter’s official cause of death is lobar pneumonia. Lobar pneumonia is a complete inflammation of the entire lobe of the lung.

Yesterday, Diddy took to Instagram to talk about how life really whooped his a$$ last year and obviously a large part of said a$$ whoopin’ is because of Kim’s sudden passing.

Rest in peace to Kim Porter.