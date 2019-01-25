Stans, Assemble: The-Dream Says Rihanna’s New Album Is “About Done” [Video]

The-Dream Talks About The Current State Of Rihanna’s Album

From makeup to lingerie, Rihanna has a million different business ventures going on right now–but people still comment on every one of her pictures on Instagram asking about where the new album is at. The last time we got a project from Rih was in 2016, so it’s only right the people want more and luckily for us, things are looking up.

The-Dream stopped by Hot 97 on Friday to talk about his latest projects and he just happened to bring up the fact that whatever Rihanna’s up to is just about finished. Check out the interview below to see what he says about new projects from the makeup mogul.