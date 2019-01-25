Here Are All The Fantastically Black Netflix Shows & Movies Coming In February 2019

1 of 7 ❯ ❮

of 7

New & Black On Netflix In February It’s almost February, and for some, that means cuddling up with a boo or by yourself in your best underwear. You’ll be pleased to know that Netflix has some new, Black lead content for you to check out soon! Hit the flip to see all the new titles, including a history telling series lead by Kevin Hart and a handful of original movies.

High Flying Bird – In the midst of a pro basketball lockout, sports agent Ray Burke (André Holland) finds himself caught in the face-off between the league and the players. His career is on the line, but Ray is playing for higher stakes. With only 72 hours to pull off a daring plan, he outmaneuvers all the power-players as he uncovers a loophole that could change the game forever. The outcome raises questions of who owns the game – and who ought to. Directed by Academy Award winner Steven Soderbergh (Traffic) from a script by Academy Award winner Tarell Alvin McCraney (Moonlight)

Siempre Bruja – Siempre bruja follows 18 year old Carmen, a Colombian slave and witch from the 17th century who, in a desperate attempt to save her loved one, travels in time to present day Cartagena. Navigating the waters of this exciting new world, Carmen will soon discover that once a witch, always a witch.

Kevin Hart’s Guide To Black History – In this 1+ hour comedic special, Kevin Hart plays himself while discussing the fascinating contributions of lesser known individuals from Black history through the lens of various educational reenactments.

The Umbrella Academy – Reunited by their father’s death, estranged siblings with extraordinary powers uncover shocking family secrets — and a looming threat to humanity.

ReMastered: The Two Killings of Sam Cooke – A long form documentary series of high profile, in-depth stories about music’s impact on society, as told by critically acclaimed directors, with each episode revealing surprising insight beyond the expected or commonly known.

Free Rein Valentine’s Day – Love is in the air as Zoe and friends go on a quest to find a fabled Maid’s Stone. But when rivalry blinds them to danger, it’s Raven to the rescue! Coming only to Netflix on 1st Feb!