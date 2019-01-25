Some Forever Fineness: Taral ‘Keisha From Belly’ Hicks & Kimberly Locke Hit The Kitchen With Chef JJ [Video]
Taral Hicks And Kimberly Locke Appear On “JUST EATS WITH CHEF JJ “
Chef JJ’s back in his Harlem kitchen with some new friends. On the CLEO TV show “JUST EATS WITH CHEF JJ “, JJ Johnson brings in former American Idol alum Kimberly Locke and black movie icon Taral Hicks a.k.a. Keisha from “Belly.”
The two beauties enjoy some intimate conversation and laughs with JJ while preparing Adobo Chicken and Raw Collard Green Salad with a Creamy Coconut Dressing.
Kimberly dishes on her new music and television projects, while Taral reflects on the 20th anniversary of her portrayal of Keisha in between talking new ventures.
JJ also shares modern techniques for slicing vegetables, seasoning meats and preparing an original sauce from scratch while sipping red wine. A game then takes place and some interesting questions get asked.
Soooo we should keep the oysters, Ginuwine and Old Fashions away from JJ unless we wanna get in some trouble? Duly noted.
Tune into the next episode of JUST EATS WITH CHEF JJ to find what happens behind the scenes at JJ’s supper club.
The series airs weekly on Saturday’s at 12 p.m. with encores at 1 p.m. ET, 10 p.m. ET and 11 p.m. ET.
More from CLEO on the flip.
Cleo’s also airing the popular digital series TOUGH LOVE that’s filled with melaniny millennials navigating love in NYC.
TOUGH LOVE centers on the dating encounters and struggles of six millennials living in New York City. TOUGH LOVE begins when a young couple, Alicia and Quincy, announce to their friends that they’re moving out of New York City due to a failing business and unaffordable rent. Their friends step in to prevent them from moving and get involved in a paid social experiment which requires them to share stories about their struggles with dating and coupledom. As they share their stories, audiences see plenty of drama unfold and find out whether millennials can maintain healthy romantic relationships.
The series airs weekly on Sundays at 9 a.m. ET with an encore at 7 p.m. ET.
For more information about CLEO TV and its upcoming programming, visit the network's companion website at http://www.mycleo.tv.
