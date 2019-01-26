For The Kids: Bounce & Scripps Howard Foundation Kick Off National Reading Day With Book Fair In Atlanta
On Wednesday, Bounce television network and the Scripps Howard Foundation kicked off National Reading Day with a Scholastic Book Fair rally at Heritage Academy Elementary School in Atlanta.
Bounce General Manager Cheryle Harrison was on hand to make a few celebratory remarks and took time to read the book I Am Enough, written by actress Grace Byers.
Clifford, The Big Red Dog, also stopped by to say hello to the students and get them excited for their books.
The Book Fair is a part of the Scripps Howard Foundation’s annual “If You Give a Child a Book…” literacy campaign that has distributed more than 180,000 books to children in three years. The campaign is a partnership of the Scripps Howard Foundation, employees of The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP) and members of the Scripps family. It receives donations from Scripps employees and matching dollars from the Foundation and family.
Bounce, part of The E.W. Scripps Company, raised enough money for “If You Give a Child a Book…” to earn a book fair for students in the network’s hometown, with Heritage Academy, a Title 1 elementary school in the Atlanta Public School system, being selected for the event. The funds raised by Bounce – which the Foundation matched – went toward the purchase of books for the fair, where over 1,000 free books were given to Heritage Academy’s K-5 students. The books were purchased at a discount through a partnership with Scholastic Book Fairs.
