For The Kids: Bounce & Scripps Howard Foundation Kick Off National Reading Day With Book Fair In Atlanta

Bounce & Scripps Howard Foundation Kick Off National Reading Day With Book Fair

On Wednesday, Bounce television network and the Scripps Howard Foundation kicked off National Reading Day with a Scholastic Book Fair rally at Heritage Academy Elementary School in Atlanta.

Bounce General Manager Cheryle Harrison was on hand to make a few celebratory remarks and took time to read the book I Am Enough, written by actress Grace Byers.

Clifford, The Big Red Dog, also stopped by to say hello to the students and get them excited for their books.

The Book Fair is a part of the Scripps Howard Foundation’s annual “If You Give a Child a Book…” literacy campaign that has distributed more than 180,000 books to children in three years. The campaign is a partnership of the Scripps Howard Foundation, employees of The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP) and members of the Scripps family. It receives donations from Scripps employees and matching dollars from the Foundation and family.