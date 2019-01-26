Wait Till I Get My Money Right: Kanye West Sues Roc-A-Fella & EMI Over Unpaid Royalties & Publishing Rights

Kanye West Is Suing Roc-A-Fella & EMI Over Unpaid Royalties and Publishing Rights

According to TMZ, Kanye West has filed a lawsuit against Roc-A-Fella Records and EMI, the two companies responsible for launching his legendary career.

Kanye reportedly filed 2 lawsuits this week against the companies, claiming he signed an exclusive recording agreement with the ROC and is asking for a declaration of his rights over a dispute he’s having and he wants money. His lawsuit against EMI states that they owe him some bread as well.

According to TMZ, in 2003, the year before he came out with his breakout album, “College Dropout,” he signed a contract with EMI. The lawsuit claims by late 2011, Kanye had written solely or with other writers more than 200 songs and gave the rights to those songs to EMI. Those songs allegedly includes some of the most influential and successful songs in his catalog, although the suit isn’t specific as to what hits are up for discussion.

Jay-Z reportedly sold his stake in Roc-A-Fella in 2014, so he has no direct connection to the company. Yeezy has also hired one of the most powerful firms in the country, Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan, to represent him so its pretty obvious he’s means business.