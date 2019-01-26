This Is America: School District Reportedly Denies Strip Searching 4 Black Girls After Accusing Them Of Drug Possession

Parents Demand Answers After 4 Young Black Girls Were Allegedly Stripped Searched At School

According to the Boston Globe, an upstate New York school district denied that four 12-year-old girls were subjected to strip searches in their middle school nurse’s office.

A media circus and over 200 parents came forward after an allegation of the girls, who are all black, were allegedly questioned and strip-searched by the school nurse and assistant principal because they “seemed giddy” during their lunch hour and were suspected of possessing drugs.

The mob of community members were present at a school board meeting to demand answers and disciplinary action against staff members but were met with a statement from the school district that said, ‘‘There has been a lot of misinformation being spread through social media from third parties. No students were strip-searched, nor were they punished.’’

The local NAACP is demanding accountability measures.