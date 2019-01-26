Who Let The Dog Out: DMX Reportedly Released From Federal Prison After Serving One Year For Tax Evasion

- By Bossip Staff
BASKETBALL: JUL 23 Big3 Basketball Chicago

Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

DMX Finally Released After Serving Year-Long Sentence For Tax Evasion

According to TMZ, DMX is once again a free man. The legendary rapper was reportedly released from Gilmer Federal Correctional Institution in West Virginia after serving a one-year sentence for tax evasion.

With his prison sentence behind him Earl Simmons, 48,  must now start forking over $2.3 million in restitution to the government as well as start outpatient programs for substance abuse and mental health treatment.

But some good news, X is reportedly planning on dropping a new album and possibly has a few new movie projects and a biopic on his schedule.

 

Categories: For Discussion, For Your Information, News

More Stories From Bossip

Comments

Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.