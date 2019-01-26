Who Let The Dog Out: DMX Reportedly Released From Federal Prison After Serving One Year For Tax Evasion

DMX Finally Released After Serving Year-Long Sentence For Tax Evasion

According to TMZ, DMX is once again a free man. The legendary rapper was reportedly released from Gilmer Federal Correctional Institution in West Virginia after serving a one-year sentence for tax evasion.

With his prison sentence behind him Earl Simmons, 48, must now start forking over $2.3 million in restitution to the government as well as start outpatient programs for substance abuse and mental health treatment.

But some good news, X is reportedly planning on dropping a new album and possibly has a few new movie projects and a biopic on his schedule.